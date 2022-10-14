Freemont Management S.A. Sells 2,500 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $69.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,140. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.21. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.