Freemont Management S.A. Sells 400 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,706. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.74.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

