Freemont Management S.A. Sells 723,400 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723,400 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after buying an additional 28,122,503 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Discerene Group LP boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 13,207,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 413,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CICC Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EDU traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.72. 9,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,782. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

