Freemont Management S.A. Sells 900 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $699,521,000 after purchasing an additional 825,639 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $174.37. The stock had a trading volume of 83,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,723. The stock has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.54.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

