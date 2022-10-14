Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.95 ($59.13) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €27.16 ($27.71) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €26.19 ($26.72) and a twelve month high of €63.60 ($64.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

