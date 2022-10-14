Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Given New GBX 750 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.30) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 941.88 ($11.38).

Fresnillo Stock Down 2.6 %

FRES traded down GBX 18.80 ($0.23) on Friday, hitting GBX 709.40 ($8.57). 548,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,549. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.60 ($12.05). The company has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 2,443.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 733.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 745.48.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

