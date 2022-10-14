Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.24. Approximately 183,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 386,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

Frontier Lithium Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.61. The firm has a market cap of C$462.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 11.01.

Get Frontier Lithium alerts:

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.