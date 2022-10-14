FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FRPH stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.45. 11,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,047. The company has a market cap of $524.56 million, a P/E ratio of 462.12 and a beta of 0.53. FRP has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 0.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in FRP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 2.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 121,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the first quarter worth $475,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 954,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

