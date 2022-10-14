FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
FRP Stock Performance
FRPH stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.45. 11,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,047. The company has a market cap of $524.56 million, a P/E ratio of 462.12 and a beta of 0.53. FRP has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 0.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
