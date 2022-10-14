FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 140 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.88.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $187.61. 14,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

