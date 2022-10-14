FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 2,400 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,448,836 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.28. 22,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

