FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 51.2% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,399. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.87 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

