FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in CVS Health by 43.9% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 36.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 39,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 20.6% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in CVS Health by 40.0% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 3,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.55.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.11. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $82.92 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

