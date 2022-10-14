FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.4 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.20. 86,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,763. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.