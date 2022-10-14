FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Hess were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Hess by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 563.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hess by 155.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hess by 18.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

HES traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,356. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hess Co. has a one year low of $68.32 and a one year high of $131.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $112.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

