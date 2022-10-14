FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.9 %

AEP traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

