FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,969 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,679 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,688 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.21. 320,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,981,068. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

