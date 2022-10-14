FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded down $4.88 on Friday, hitting $122.46. 37,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,719. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.74 and its 200 day moving average is $118.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

