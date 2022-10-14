FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 813 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 3.4% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $40,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

AVGO stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $433.60. The stock had a trading volume of 31,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,852. The firm has a market cap of $175.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

