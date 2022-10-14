FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.1% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 102.2% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 64,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 32,580 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.9% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,339,419. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

CRM stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $145.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a PE ratio of 269.33, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.