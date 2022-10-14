FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 290 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,138. The firm has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.45 and a 200-day moving average of $298.89. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

