FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 342 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $878,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $771,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,164,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

NYSE COF traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $97.49. 33,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,124. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

