FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE traded down $6.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.04. 11,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.18. The company has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

