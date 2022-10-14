FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cineplex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.97.

Cineplex Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE CGX opened at C$8.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$543.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. Cineplex has a one year low of C$8.12 and a one year high of C$15.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.16.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$349.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.60 million.

Cineplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.