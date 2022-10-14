FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kimberly-Clark Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.66. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

NYSE:KMB opened at $114.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

