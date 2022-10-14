FY2023 Earnings Estimate for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $7.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.12. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s FY2024 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 4.0 %

TROW opened at $101.96 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $223.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

