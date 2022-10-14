FY2024 Earnings Estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issued By Zacks Research

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $16.16 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 79,264 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.