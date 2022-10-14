Galaxy Next Generation (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Stock Price Up 60.3%

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 60.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 52,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 56,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Galaxy Next Generation Stock Down 22.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc manufactures and distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, communicator bells, paging, and classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

