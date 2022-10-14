Galxe Market Cap Hits $79.97 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00011734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Galxe has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $79.97 million and approximately $28.65 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,367.13 or 0.27562966 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project Galaxy is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

