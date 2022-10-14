Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 390 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Price Performance

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $84.04 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $273.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

