Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 335 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,169.33.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.8 %

AZN stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.