Garner Asset Management Corp Has $246,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $126,555,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,536,000 after buying an additional 2,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after buying an additional 1,331,163 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,726,000 after buying an additional 1,035,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $51.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.