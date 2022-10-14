Garner Asset Management Corp Has $246,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $126,555,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,536,000 after buying an additional 2,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after buying an additional 1,331,163 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,726,000 after buying an additional 1,035,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Price Performance
DraftKings stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $51.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.