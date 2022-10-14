Garner Asset Management Corp Has $545,000 Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.64.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.66%.

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

