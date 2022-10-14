Garner Asset Management Corp Has $717,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BA opened at $132.40 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.95 and a 200-day moving average of $150.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Boeing Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

