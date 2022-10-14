Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 4,141 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.08 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 91.04% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

