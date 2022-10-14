Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 980 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $50.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.16. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.