Garner Asset Management Corp Trims Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp owned 0.06% of Calavo Growers worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 640.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,633.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVGW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

