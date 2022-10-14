GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
NYSE:GLOP opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $346.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.20.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $84.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
