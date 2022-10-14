GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $346.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.20.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $84.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 64,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 282,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 142,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

