Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GTES. Evercore ISI downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 133.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $124,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

