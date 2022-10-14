Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Lowered to $13.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 4.6 %

GTES opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

Get Rating

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

