GATX (NYSE:GATX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Up 3.5 %

GATX opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.00. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.48.

Institutional Trading of GATX

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.