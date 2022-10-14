General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.56.

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.6 %

GD stock opened at $229.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.14. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

