General Motors (NYSE:GM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $38.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GM. Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.74.
Shares of General Motors stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.
