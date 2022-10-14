General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

