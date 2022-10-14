Genpact (NYSE:G) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Genpact Stock Performance

G stock opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

Insider Activity at Genpact

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,269. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 2.7% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 28.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,684,000 after purchasing an additional 511,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

