Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,948,000 shares, a growth of 683.5% from the September 15th total of 631,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gentera Price Performance

CMPRF remained flat at $0.85 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. Gentera has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

Gentera Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

