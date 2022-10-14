Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.0 %

GPC stock opened at $156.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.17 and a 200 day moving average of $142.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $164.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $1,926,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

