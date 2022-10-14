Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 1.7% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.89. 23,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,599. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

