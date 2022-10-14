GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.

GenusPlus Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at GenusPlus Group

In other news, insider David Riches purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$920,000.00 ($643,356.64).

About GenusPlus Group

GenusPlus Group Limited engages in the installation, construction, and maintenance of power and communication systems in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Power Services, Telecommunications, and Industrial Services. It offers various services, including planning, designing, constructing, operating, testing, maintaining, managing, and decommissioning power network assets for electricity utilities, infrastructure developers, telecommunications networks, and mining companies.

