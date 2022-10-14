GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Up 57.8% in September

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,600 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the September 15th total of 304,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GeoPark Price Performance

Shares of GPRK stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,632. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $822.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). GeoPark had a net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 398.58%. The business had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that GeoPark will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 157,586 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 748,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 567,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 109,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in GeoPark by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 527,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 91,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

