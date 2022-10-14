GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down to $14.19

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.19, but opened at $13.72. GeoPark shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 167 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GPRK shares. TheStreet upgraded GeoPark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 398.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.36 million. On average, analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.